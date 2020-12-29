Tuesday morning

To be clear, I`m not an advocate of raising taxes to recruit doctors. What I do support and want more information on, is the possibility of establishing a flexible funding model for the *Hospital District, whereby, should the Hospital District chose to allocate some of the existing budget to fund a Primary Care Clinic, there is the option to do so.

The current challenges with physicians leaving the Oliver area are very concerning and we are talking with all stakeholders, including our new MLA, to find solutions/strategies to stop this trend and attract more doctors to the South Okanagan. I believe Team based healthcare, delivered through a Primary Care Clinic, is the key to providing the healthcare stability Oliver and SOGH are looking for – moving forward.

Mayor Martin Johansen

Over the weekend took the time to discuss this key issue in Oliver and the Southern Okanagan – a shortage of doctors. Talked to two members of the regional board Rick Knodel and Martin.

Rick said his concern was “why are young doctors not attracted to this area”

Martin stated that at least three doctors had left recently and many more poised to retire.

So what are the barriers… who is putting them up.

Ministry of Health? Interior Health? Doctors of BC (BCMA)?

None of the above are very candid about their position – I think it is called “silo” thinking. How to cover your backside from ??

Some young doctors may not want to come to a hick town – preferring a large hospital to gain experience and training.

Some young doctors may want to come here – but it seems they need to grease the wheels or something because of inexplicable reasons beyond my comprehension that their desires for a practice are not met.

Do we need a primary care clinic in Oliver or Osoyoos?

Why not just a lot more doctors and offices…. why would tax payers be needed to build a new building adjacent to the existing hospital?

I am baffled – weigh in the conversation……………

*For the record the Hospital District – an arm of the RDOS is there to fund 40 percent of capital costs not operations. So the provincial government and its policies on Primary Care Clinics is integral to this discussion.

Roly…. over to you.