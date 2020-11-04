Trump vs Biden – too close to call

As of 8 a.m. ET, Biden holds a lead in Nevada, Arizona and Wisconsin and appears on track to move in front in Michigan, enough for the Democratic nominee to reach the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House. If he holds these four close states, he will become the next president.

But that gives Biden exactly 270 votes, so it isn’t a comfortable win by any stretch. However, if he adds Georgia and Pennsylvania to his tally he jumps to 306 votes, even with Trump’s result in the 2016 election.

Source: CBC News

The outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife edge, with Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states.

Mr Biden’s campaign said the race was “moving to a conclusion in our favour”.

But Mr Trump, a Republican, claimed to have won and vowed to launch a Supreme Court challenge, without providing evidence of fraud.

Millions of votes remain uncounted and no candidate can credibly claim victory as yet.

The US is on course for the highest electoral turnout in a century. More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before election day, and tens of millions more added their vote on Tuesday.

With the nation on edge, the final result may not be known for days.

Source: BBC News