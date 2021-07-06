Truck hits pedestrian in a crosswalk

Osoyoos – Emergency crews attend to serious pedestrian collision.

On July 4th, 2021, at 9:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Highway 3, in Osoyoos, BC.

The collision occurred as the pedestrian began crossing the highway at a marked cross-walk. The driver of a Ford Ranger pick-up failed to stop, and subsequently struck the 26-year-old male pedestrian. The victim was seriously injured, and had to be air-lifted to Kelowna General Hospital.

Osoyoos RCMP, with assistance from South Okanagan Traffic Services, and an RCMP Collision Analyst, are continuing their investigation into the cause. Both alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor.

“Although his injuries were quite severe, the victim is stable in hospital. As the highway was closed for an extended period, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience”, explains Cst. James Grandy. “As our highways and walkways are at their busiest, we want to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be extra aware of their surroundings.”