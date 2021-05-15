Truck fire and structure fire

4 25 am Saturday

Fairview Rd adjacent to Pharmacy across from old library (291 Fairview Rd #105)

Fire department dispatched all manpower in four units. RCMP attended as well

Truck extinguished quickly and mopping up the fire at the structure with venting of smoke.

No evidence of the truck or its fire – towed away. Linkage between two incidents not known

On the surface it appears smoke from a dumpster at rear of store caused smoke damage.

Crews on scene for 1 hour and twenty five minutes before returning to the hall.

Command terminated at: 5 57 am

Images by Google and Google earth