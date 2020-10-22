Travelling ?

Special weather statement in effect for:

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

More early season snowfall expected on Friday as Arctic air arrives. Below seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend.

A low pressure system will pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning and move onto the Washington coast Friday evening. Meanwhile, modified Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior. By Friday afternoon, the Arctic front is expected to reach Kamloops and pile up against the east side of the Rockies.

With a somewhat cool airmass already in place, widespread snow is expected from Bella Coola and Whistler eastward to 100 Mile and the southwest interior, and further to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias. Snow may become mixed with rain over southern and eastern portions of this area. Currently, forecast snowfall amounts range from 5 to 15 cm.

In the wake of the low, a drying trend begins on Saturday as the Arctic air spreads through the rest of the southern interior. Temperatures of 10 degrees below seasonal normals are expected through the weekend.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.