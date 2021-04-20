Travel between BC Health regions to be prohibited

“We’re not putting up checkpoints,” Premier John Horgan said. “We’re trying to discourage people from taking a holiday outside their local area for the next five weeks.”
Changes will be made this week to the Emergency Program Act to restrict people’s ability to move for non-essential reasons between health regions.
That will allow police to pull everyone over at certain locations and at certain times to quiz them about their intended destination.
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Censoring the Twitters, Facebooks and all such internet communication would go a long way towards curtailing poor and incorrect information which led to the need for these restrictions like stopping vehicles with out of province license plates and or BC people who have been with people who have been exposed to Covid and by travelling to other areas of the province for less than important reasons are spreading the infection.
We can’t have it both ways
Tiffany Beckedorf says
Can someone ask Horgan to explain how allowing “police to pull everyone over at certain locations and at certain times to quiz them about their intended destination” is NOT checkpoints? More doublespeak from the government…..hope you all like your free trial of communism….up next, the Feds censor the internet as they see fit…..but don’t worry, it’s to protect you from hurtful content. Everything is for your safety…..who else said that?
Shawn Madge says
Seems to me police cars have scanners for licence plates that tell them a lot of information like who owns the vehicle, insurance stuff including where the vehicle is from. They don’t need to have checkstops. Foreseeing internet censorship as a logical progression from this seems like a bit of a stretch.