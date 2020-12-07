Travel and gathering restriction extended to Jan 8th

35 new deaths in BC from this last weekend to a total of 527
Friday to Saturday – new cases 647
Saturday to Sunday – new cases 726
Sunday to Monday – new cases 647
Total 2020
IHA new cases 203
349 people in the hospital in entire province with 77 in ICU
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced thatup to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year – shots primarily set aside for long-term care home residents and the people working there.
