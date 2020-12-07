Travel and gathering restriction extended to Jan 8th

35 new deaths in BC from this last weekend to a total of 527

Friday to Saturday – new cases 647

Saturday to Sunday – new cases 726

Sunday to Monday – new cases 647

Total 2020

IHA new cases 203

349 people in the hospital in entire province with 77 in ICU

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced thatup to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year – shots primarily set aside for long-term care home residents and the people working there.