Trapped local to make it home

Wayde, Lynda and Aiden received a message at 4:00am from the Canadian Embassy notifying them that they are coordinating flights with Air Canada and planes will be arriving in the coming days. Praying they get on one of them! – Gail Bariskill

Wayde Bliss, local resident, along with his wife and grandson stuck in Quito, Ecuador. When Marshall Law was declared there, though they were at airport with booked flight home, the airport was shut down leaving them stranded. Some private planes were taking Americans back to the States, and the cost per person was just under $10,000. He had asked for friends and coworkers to reach out to our MP to ensure their situation was captured. As of this morning, our PM is working on getting planes to South America. Between Monday and Wednesday, West Jet is doing 34 flights, but not exactly sure where. Please send your thoughts that they can be brought home sooner than later.

– Nancy Boutin

Picture of Wayde with Mayor Martin Johansen