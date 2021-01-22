Training Center suffers damage

Vandals broke into the north entrance of the Oliver Fire Department – training grounds in the last few days and vehicle used for instruction in accessing them were heavily damaged – most likely with hammers – indicated by the type of damage observed.

“I was advised this afternoon by Chief Graham that someone broke into the training grounds and smashed all the glass on the cars they have to do their training on. He will be coming to see me in the morning and provide details for a file to be created at that point.”

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

“I am very disappointed” says Fire Chief Bob Graham. ” This distracts from our training to save lives…. and more money spent on security, bigger and better gates, cameras and security will lessen our ability to serve the community”

Thanks to Captain Ash Regner for his cooperation today.

If you have any video or information contact the local detachment of the RCMP.