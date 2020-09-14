Train de rails at Hope

A CN train has derailed near Hope.

The company says the derailment happened early Monday morning, with preliminary reports suggesting 20 cars are off the tracks.

It doesn’t look like anyone’s been hurt in the derailment, and CN says there are also no reports of fires or dangerous goods involved.

It’s still unclear what caused the train to derail.

A large police presence while driving past the derailment Monday.

Credit WX 1130