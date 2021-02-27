Tragedy at Mt. Baldy – one life gone

We are sorry to announce that Baldy Mountain Resort will be closed Saturday, February 27th.

Further information will be made available tomorrow on Sunday’s opening.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

An investigation is taking place due to a terrible workplace accident yesterday that claimed the life of a member of the BMR Team.

Our thoughts are with the affected family and team membersparticularly those directly involved in attending to their co-worker.

“We all are devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension. We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now. We know there are no words to comfort them.”

Everyone at Baldy is working diligently with the authorities on this situation, following their directions and complying with their requests.

Info: Mt Baldy Resort

Photo contributed

You might ask

Who

When

Where

What conditions

Mechanical or Roadway

ODN does not have that information – just checking with RCMP