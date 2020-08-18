Tracking South Okanagan fires

Osoyoos – west of golf course on Dividend Ridge

Information that has been provided was as follows:

Vicinity Palmer Lake, Washington (USA) Size 100 Acres Cause Unknown Proximity Approximately 15kms from Canada/USA Border

Ok Falls – east of Heritage Hill south of Penticton

Both pictures taken adjacent to Black Sage Rd Oliver

Christie Mountain (K51287)

Last updated: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM

Location: 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake

Discovered: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Size: 250.0 hectares (estimated)

Status: Active

• 0% contained

Reports have indicated the fire is an active surface fire with an organized flame front. The fire is burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews.

Interface: Interface Fire

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Send pictures to oliverdailynews@gmail.com