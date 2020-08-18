Tracking South Okanagan fires

Osoyoos – west of golf course on Dividend Ridge
Information that has been provided was as follows:
|Vicinity
|Palmer Lake, Washington (USA)
|Size
|100 Acres
|Cause
|Unknown
|Proximity
|Approximately 15kms from Canada/USA Border
Ok Falls – east of Heritage Hill south of Penticton
Both pictures taken adjacent to Black Sage Rd Oliver
Christie Mountain (K51287)
Last updated: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM
Location: 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake
Discovered: Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Size: 250.0 hectares (estimated)
Status: Active
• 0% contained
Reports have indicated the fire is an active surface fire with an organized flame front. The fire is burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews.
Interface: Interface Fire
Evacuation Order is in effect.
Send pictures to oliverdailynews@gmail.com
Comments
sylvainchabot says
The fire west of Divident ridge is actually in the states and appears to be growing fast.