Town won’t limit number of pot shops

By ROY WOOD

Despite a plea from local cannabis retailers to limit competition, Oliver council moved today to support another pot shop, this one in the heart of downtown on Main Street.

Tumbleweedz Canna Ltd. has received the “fit and proper” approval from the province and has completed the local public notification requirements for its location at 6276 Main, beside Sundance Video.

Council voted unanimously to supply a “recommendation of support” to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), which will likely lead to the province issuing a licence.

This will bring to three the number of cannabis retailers in the town. There are also plans for a government pot store and two other private proposals are at various stages of development.

Also on the agenda at today’s meeting was a letter from the two existing stores — Bluewater Cannabis and The Higher Path — asking the town to limit the number of pot shops, fearing that flooding the market with more stores will make it difficult for legal outlets to survive.

A letter from the owners suggests limiting the stores to those already operating until January 2023. “At that time, revisit the market and see if it allows for more,” the letter asks.

“(Allowing) more retailers than a community can support is not only detrimental to the existing stores, but also to the new ones,” the letter goes on.

Bluewater general manager Ryan Graham said in an interview with ODN this afternoon: “It doesn’t make sense that the town hasn’t put some sort of cap on the number of cannabis retailers. … Why is the town setting people up for financial ruin?”

Graham said it’s unlikely that a town the size of Oliver could successfully support more than two or three cannabis retailers.

But Councillor Dave Mattes seemed to speak for all members of council when he said, “Council decided a long time ago that the market will decide.”

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said he “hope(s) everyone can make a living,” but it’s wrong for council to set a limit on any type of business. He said the town doesn’t limit the number of other businesses and “the market will decide who will succeed.”

Councillor Petra Veintimilla agreed with her colleagues, but suggested that town administration reply to the letter and explain council’s rationale.