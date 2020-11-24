Town to hold Zoom public info meeting December 3rd on Oliver Shelter

November 24, 2020, 2:41 pm
Shirley Zelinski says
November 24, 2020 at 3:47 pm
I believe Oliver residents average age is in the low 60’s and many of our population is over 70. I guess the many people who have no idea how to “zoom meeting”, and no one is allowed in their home to help them, will be blocked from having their questions and concerns addressed, and input into this important event. There are many residents homes close to this proposed use of the church, studies show their property value will be very adversely affected. Many studies in Canada show crime rates increase by an average of 56% in about a 3 block vicinity of homeless shelters, and radiates out. I am aware that many homeless are not addicts, however many are. It is not as simple as saying “no matter where it goes, some will object”. This seems to be rushed, even though Desert Sun representatives say it will probably not be up and running this winter. Could the town at least look diligently for other potential locations which would affect fewer homes in close vicinity. Would security cameras be considered as important around a shelter? I have spoken to many people who work late hours in Oliver, and they feel most homeless would not even use a homeless shelter. They feel more secure sleeping in their vehicle, or the bush. A temporary homeless shelter is also not the best and most economically efficient way to address homelessness. More permanent housing, professional counselling available full time, full time addiction treatment, and assistance with securing a job helps many to become independant. When I was young a long time ago, at 17, I left home, and was homeless and “couch surfed”. That experience helped me figure out that if I wanted to become independant, and not return to my parents, who would welcome me back, I would have to secure 2 jobs, or get roommates. More time and more options, and more locations should be considered.
Publisher:
Good points Shirley
1. what is the rush if a shelter is not likely this winter
2. would it not be better to wait three months and find a better answer to HOW to – get the shelter and do it right.
3. is council playing the old game of trying to please everyone
4. let us invite every citizen to comment – give them several options
5. let us determine how many people within five blocks of the idea are consulted
6. let us set a time limit of three months
7. let us make a decision
8. all of us want to help
9. all of us think more should be done
10. but most……….. I think do not believe some people, their homes, their neighborhoods should be adversely affected by any decision by council, the town, the admin and those that do not want this all in their backyard.
How about Bellevue Drive for a homeless shelter ???
