Town to give councillor – leave – to run for provincial job

Councillor Veintimilla is requesting a leave of absence from her Town of Oliver Council Committee duties, effective September 24, 2020 through to October 26, 2020.

Councillor Veintimilla is seeking a leave through Council by way of a resolution through Section 125(7) of the Community Charter. As the period of leave requested by Councillor Veintimilla does not exceed the statutory limitations, outlined above, the need for Council to approve such request for leave is not a strict requirement of the legislation.

However, Councillor Veintimilla has written Council requesting Council to permit the leave for the period September 24 to October 26, 2020.

At this time the Acting Mayor Schedule has Councillor Veintimilla scheduled for September, October, and November.

The Acting Mayor Protocol indicates that the preceding Acting Mayor would act as alternate. In this case Councillor Grice would assume the role of Acting Mayor for October if her schedule allows.

Alternatively Councillor Mattes was Acting Mayor for the period March through May and may wish to assume this role for the remainder of October.

Councillor Schwartzenberger is scheduled as Acting Mayor starting in December through February.

Source: Town of Oliver