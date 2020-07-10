Town staff recommend : Riverside or Bridge park would be considered within naming policy

Staff report on naming new park in Oliver

The new park adjacent to the Coast Hotel has recently completed construction. The park features several amenities, such as benches, tables, bike repair station, water bottle fill station,

as well as ample green space and a beautiful handcrafted statue of the Salmon Chief. The park does not have a name at this time.

According to the Council Policy for naming outdoor public spaces, the naming criteria is as

follows:

1. That outdoor public spaces be given names that follow adjacent street names, where the street names have been approved and established by Oliver Council. In response to this criteria, Staff note that although the park is located along Fairview Road, this name has already been given to the new park across from the Frank Venables Theatre.

2. Where the adjacent street has already been used to name an Outdoor Public Space or if the space is higher profile in nature, then a name will be chosen to describe the neighborhood or the name of a community, sector, unique geographical feature, or natural area. In response to this criteria, Staff note that the park is in close proximity to the river and the main bridge in Town, thus “Riverside Park,” “Riverfront Park” or “Bridge Park” are viable options.

3. The policy then goes on to mention that if no options were derived from Section 1 or 2, then the honouring of an individual may be used as long as there is a significant community contribution by the individual via provincial or federal prominence, excelling in sports, education or medicine, etc. In response to this, Staff note that “Bill Ross Park” may be an option.

4. Recognition of names commemorating a historic event or event of cultural significance. Staff did receive a few options from an individual that captures the significance of Salmon

in the history of the adjacent Okanagan River. These options are “Spirit Salmon Municipal Park” or “Oliver Spirit Salmon Park.”

The Policy then speaks to requests for naming the park after an individual are to be accompanied by a petition of support from the neighbourhood. In this case, no petition has

been submitted.

Given that the policy places a priority on naming the park after nearby geographical features or natural areas, Staff recommend that the park be named “Riverside Park.”

Source Staff report – Department of Development Services

Town of Oliver

Photo: South Okanagan Photos