Town staff propose tax and rate increases

Property Tax to rise by 9% in 2022 and 9% in 2023

Sewer utility rates to rise by 4% next year and a further 5% in 2023

Water utility rates will increase by 5% in 2023 and an additional 5% in the year following.

Utility rates will authorized by Bylaw in December.

The general operating budget including capital will be discussed next year.

Source: Town of Oliver staff report

Property tax increases are part of multi-year strategy to prepare for increased police costs

and meet inflationary, regulatory, safety and one-time expenditures to maintain level of

service.

Sewer and Water increases are proposed to meet debt servicing, inflationary, regulatory,

safety and one-time expenditures to maintain level of service.