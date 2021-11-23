Town staff propose tax and rate increases

Property Tax to rise by 9% in 2022 and 9% in 2023
Sewer utility rates to rise by 4% next year and a further 5% in 2023
Water utility rates will increase by 5% in 2023 and an additional 5% in the year following.
Utility rates will authorized by Bylaw in December.
The general operating budget including capital will be discussed next year.
Source: Town of Oliver staff report
Property tax increases are part of multi-year strategy to prepare for increased police costs
and meet inflationary, regulatory, safety and one-time expenditures to maintain level of
service.
Sewer and Water increases are proposed to meet debt servicing, inflationary, regulatory,
safety and one-time expenditures to maintain level of service.
