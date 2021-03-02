Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING

Petitions And Delegations

Brian Bagnall and Stephen Kushner made a presentation to Council on behalf of the Osoyoos Pickleball Club. The Club requested an Interim Indoor Facility be available in order to increase the number of courts available for play to meet the current demand. The Club also asked Council to commit to having a permanent location for Indoor Pickleball and to provide financial assistance to help move the project forward. Gerald Davis, Director of Community Services, requested the Club provide further information in regards to the timeline and budget for their proposal.

Staff Reports

Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services, provided Council with an update on the odour concerns in the community. Director Brounstein reported that staff are working on a 20 Year Master Plan for the Waste Water Lagoons for treatment options and that this plan will be brought to Council once completed for their review and discussion.



REGULAR OPEN MEETING

Public And Other Hearings

Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.28, 2020 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.132, 2020 were adopted. These amendments change the Land Use Designation and Zoning for the property located at 5601 Lakeshore Drive from Tourist Commercial to High Density Residential. Council also approved and authorized the issuance of Development Permit No. 20-05 which allows for a residential development with a maximum of 65 units to be constructed at 5601 Lakeshore Drive.

Staff Reports

Council gave pre-budget approval in the amount of $35,000.00 to start the ordering process for a Finishing Mower to replace the current 2009 Mower used for maintaining the infield and ball diamonds at Desert Park race track, which is past its expected service life and is need of costly repairs.

Council approved the grant application to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund under the 2021 Flood Risk Assessment, Flood Mapping & Flood Mitigation Planning stream for the Osoyoos Lake – Flood/Water Modelling & Mitigation Plan project for a maximum of $135,000.00 and indicated the Town’s willingness to provide overall grant management for the project.

Council directed staff to commence with the Request For Proposal to purchase a Rapid Response Vehicle at a cost not to exceed $260,000.00 and provided early budget approval for the purchase with half of the Town’s share funded from the Provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant and half of the Osoyoos Rural Fire Protection District’s share paid to the Town upfront from their reserves. The remainder is to be financed by an MFA Equipment Loan for up to $154,011.00 over five years.