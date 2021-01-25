Town of Osoyoos – to consider 2021 operating budget

2021 Budget and significant operating/capital changes:

Operating Environment change:

 CPI (Consumer Price Index Vancouver) estimated increase 2.0%.

 TCPI (Transportation Consumer Price Index) increase 2.0%.

Highlighted changes:

 Budget was presented to Council with a 3.15% increase to municipal Property Taxes. This is an increase of $82,521 in tax based revenue, new construction property taxation is estimated at $16,788.

 Utilization of $123,460 from the COVID restart grant to assist with shortfall in budgeted revenues for 2021. A report is attached showing the breakdown and recommendation for utilization.

 Garbage and Recycling Fees have increased to $170.50 for 2021 from $140.70 to assist with the additional costs associated with garbage collection and the new recycling bins.

 Significant Operating Expenditure Increases/Decreases

o Wages and Benefits in the General fund have increased by $158,100 to $2,686,880 for 2021, to account for a 2.00% increase in wages and 1% in employer overhead costs, broken down as follows:

 Salaried Employees $24,790

 Council $990

 Operational Services $19,350

 Fire Department $112,970 In 2020 the two Deputy Chief Positions were prorated, in 2021 they are fully budgeted for.

o $14,720 decrease in Council Travel for 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

o $9,980 increase to Data Processing and Support Costs.

o $21,350 increase in insurance costs.

o $7,000 decrease in Labour – Travel & Negotiations due to CUPE contract being ratified.

o $15,050 decrease in General Gov’t Travel due to COVID restrictions.

o $105,123 increase in RCMP policing costs, including a request to fund an additional 12 hours for the Victim Services program.

o $12,500 decrease in Equipment Financing costs.

o $305,340 increase in Landfill and Garbage/Recycling costs, $165,810 relates to new Landfill contract, $62,000 garbage collection contractor for TCPI increase, $41,000 recycling for the new recycling bins introduced in 2020 and $35,000 for landfill post closure costs.

o $5,510 decrease to Sonora maintenance and utilities.

o $29,330 decrease in Community Services expenses.

o $4,390 decrease in Museum maintenance costs.

o $10,910 increase in Parks maintenance costs.

o $4,200 decrease to Debt payments due to refinancing of Bylaw 1258 87th Road Reconstruction.

o $5,389 increase to Transfer of Taxes for OK Library Board.

o Contingency/ Transfers to Reserves increased by $3,500 to allow for a $50,000 contingency and $19,000 transfer to RCMP Reserves. Two transfers to reserves for Recycling Initiatives $10,000 and Marina for $11,500 were removed for 2021- 2025.

 General Operating Expenditures less transfers to other governments, transfers to reserves, resort municipality, contingencies and capital/project expenditures has increased by $489,266 to $7,560,513 for 2021. A 6.92% increase.

Transfers to Reserves:

 General Fund

o RCMP Reserve Fund $19,000, this is funded from Traffic Fine Revenue Sharing Contingency Allowance:

 General Fund $50,000.

Funds Available for Capital Expenditures:

 General Operating Funds available for Capital/Project Expenditures in 2021 are

$520,182, down from $522,068 in 2020.