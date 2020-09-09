Town of Osoyoos endorses staff plan to re-open ice arena and other facilities

Re-opening community facilities in Osoyoos

Over the past 6 months we have been part of various webinars on operating recreation facilities, cleaning and sanitizing facilities, reviewing in detail the orders from the PHO and sharing best practices for operations. We have taken part in creating our corporate safety plan and have been successful in offering programs under strict safety guidelines.

Staff feels that we have put together an option that will provide recreational and social activities for our community that will help alleviate some of their anxiety towards Covid 19. It will be positive and assist people to stay healthy and continue with some of the past practices. We are confident that our work environments will be safe and will be offered to the public in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Staff and patrons look forward to opening and being part of Canada’s warmest welcome.

Council voted to endorse the re-opening plan for recreational facilities.