Town of Osoyoos – decisions and discussions

Bylaws
- Off-street Public Parking Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 1274.05, 2020 was adopted. The Town leases property at 6901 Main Street for boat trailer parking. This parking lot provides an area in the community for out of town residents or visitors to park their boats and trailers which eases the parking burden on Town roadways. The amending bylaw will amend the lot open and close times, possibly extend the operating season and review the current fees charged and what the administrative costs are associated to the boat trailer parking lot.
- 2020 Annual Tax Sale Deferral Bylaw No. 1365, 2020 was read for a first, second, and third time and subsequently adopted under Ministerial Order No. M192. This bylaw defers the annual tax sale to September 27, 2021 in order to assist tax payers facing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
- Council received the 2019 Draft Annual Report and made it available for public inspection. The report will be considered by Council at the August 17, 2020 Annual General Meeting being held at 1:00 PM at the Sonora Community Centre Gymnasium located at 8505 68th Avenue.
- Council approved the Land Transfer Agreement between the Town of Osoyoos and The Owners of The Palms and authorized the Chief Administrative Officer to take all necessary steps to carry out the terms of the agreement. This agreement covers the lands donated by the Robert L. Conconi Foundation located at 6010 Maple Drive, which is adjacent to The Palms.
Reports
- Councillor King encouraged residents and visitors to remember physical distancing protocols and wear masks when indoors when physical distancing cannot be achieved or in public spaces.
- Councillor Bennett gave kudos to Town staff for their hard work during the busy summer months.
- Councillor Harvey attended two Okanagan Regional Library budget committee meetings.
- Mayor McKortoff noted that the Town is busy with many visitors who are here on vacation. She urged everyone to stay safe and remember that when you look after yourself you are helping the community. The Mayor encouraged everyone to wear a mask when out in public.
- Mayor McKortoff attended the Market on Main Street.
