Town of Osoyoos – council briefs

REGULAR OPEN MEETING
Staff Reports
- Council directed staff to not recommend approval of RDOS Bylaw Referral A2018.207-Zone as the visual impact of the proposed road network and building sites is unclear from the information provided to date. The proposal is also not consistent with the policies of the Regional Growth Strategy and the minimum lot sizes as outlined in both the current and draft RDOS Area “A” Official Community Plan.
- Council received the Housing Needs Report 2020 in accordance with section 585.31 of the Local Government Act.
- Council provided pre-budget approval of $70,000.00 ($35,000.00 each from the Design of Main Street Boulevard and Main Street Sidewalk Design capital projects) and awarded the projects for Schematic Design for Main Street (Park Place to Kingfisher Drive) and Concept Master Plan for Entire Main Street (Eagle Court to Cottonwood Drive) to WSP Canada Inc in the amounts of $39,540.00 and $24,890.00, plus applicable taxes. Council authorized the Town’s signatories to enter into a contract for the services with a total project cost of $64,430.00 plus applicable taxes.
- Council directed staff to apply for a grant opportunity from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Municipal Asset Management Program for Gravity Main CCTV Condition Inspection – Phase 2 and committed $20,000.00 from its budget toward the costs of this initiative. The proposed project would provide condition assessment reports for 10.1 km of gravity sewer main, including video, photos, and relational database information, as well as a professional recommendation on tasks moving forward, including needs for future inspection, estimated timeline for asset renewal/replacement, and record of evaluation methodology.
- Council rescinded Working Alone Policy HR-022, which has been replaced by a new procedure for working alone that has been reviewed by the joint Occupational Health and Safety committee and management and has been approved for implementation by the Town’s CAO.
- Council approved the funding agreement between the RDOS and the Town of Osoyoos for a 5 year term for Recreation and Leisure activities and authorized the Town’s signatories to sign the agreement.
Leave a Reply