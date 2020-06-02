Town of Osoyoos – council briefs

Cascadia Airlines – Letter of support requested from Town for the possibility of a passenger service at Osoyoos Airport. All of council supported the request with the exception of Mayor Sue McKortoff.

The mayor stated this matter had been before council in a prior session and thought that the matter should be left dormant until the Official Community Plan update is finished. McKortoff also stated that a letter of support is one thing but it leaves the impression that the municipality is able to handle a passenger service at its local airport.

The remainder of council thought the business should be encouraged but at the same time recognizing that this was only one small step by the BC based airline in getting federal approvals.

Cascadia has approached Sechelt, Salmon Arm, Penticton and Princeton.

Meadowlark Housing Development –

Site context and proposal:

The subject property is within the South East Meadowlark Plan area. The property abuts the north end of a kettle pond; the develop-able portion of the property is approximately 1.2 ha (3 acres) in size.

A conservation covenant will be registered on the foreshore area of the pond in order to protect the habitat of the species that live in and near the pond and frequent the area. The pond itself will be dedicated to the Town and preserved as natural habitat.

The proposed development consists of a mix of residential uses. A total of 26 residential lots are included in the draft plan of subdivision. Note, that a lot previously identified as a residential lot is now identified as possible future park (further details in a later section of this report). The draft plan of subdivision indicates a variety of lot sizes which will support a mix of single family homes, single family homes with suites, rancher style homes and duplex.

Council endorsed the following:

a) Council grants Third Reading to Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.25, 2020.

b) Council grants Third Reading to Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.127, 2020