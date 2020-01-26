Town of Oliver – general budget process – increase 9%

In three comparison recently given – Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna – all municipalities were over 5000 in population and pay for policing costs.

Oliver is on the cusp of 5000 but not quite yet.

Below is a scenario proposed in 2018 and it is likely council will continue with it

This scenario produces more revenue that is not being saved but spent on capital projects until needed as “operational” revenue for policing costs. The intent – build tax capacity, spend as much on needed capital – in affect – get ahead of the demand for better roads, sidewalks, fire equipment, public works operational vehicles.

Council members, in a special meeting, Tuesday will have many capital items to review before making a choice to stick to the 9% or go even higher to get more work done.

This is a list of items discussed over the course of many years – not much new on the list.