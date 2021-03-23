Town of Oliver – council meeting highlites

RDOS 498 Saddle Ridge Road Service Request –

Council authorized the connection to Town of Oliver System #2 water service for 498 Saddle Ridge Road. The connection will help facilitate the RDOS planned composting facility at the Oliver Landfill. All connection costs will be paid by the RDOS.

Oliver Airport Hangar Lease – Lorne Andras –

Council endorsed a letter of intent with Mr. Andras to construct a steel hangar for placement on the east side of the Oliver Airport. A 25 year lease agreement and land disposition notification will be brought to a future meeting for Council’s consideration.

Development Permit (With Variances) – 6047 Station Street –

Council approved Development Permit (with variances) No. 2021-04. The application is seeking approval for an Industrial Development Permit in order to construct an addition to the existing food bank at 6047 Station Street.

Development Variance Permit – 6540 Park Drive –

Council denied Development Variance Permit No. 2020-23, however Council directed staff to delay enforcement of the Zoning Bylaw for a period of six months. The application was a seeking a variance to increase the maximum floor area of a carriage home from 90m2 to 175m2 at 6540 Park Drive.

Fire Department Pumper Truck Loan Authorization Bylaw 1403 –

Council gave first, second and third readings to Fire Department Pumper Truck Loan Authorization Bylaw 1403. The Oliver Fire Department is seeking to replace a pumper truck that has reached the end of its service life. The estimated cost to the Town is approximately $400,000. Elector assent through the Alternate Approval Process will be undertaken which will enable citizens to be engaged regarding undertaking long term borrowing for the Pumper Truck.

Heritage Designation Bylaw 1400 (Town Office Building) –

Council gave third reading to Heritage Designation Bylaw 1400 following the virtual public hearing. The bylaw designates the Town Office building at 6150 Main Street as a heritage building. The proposed heritage designation of the Town Office building establishes that future renovations to the exterior façade or any structural changes must be authorized by a Heritage Alteration Permit.

General Local Government Election Amendment Bylaw 1376.01 –

The amendment bylaw was adopted. The amendments are to prepare for a potential referendum regarding the Affordable Housing project on Main Street, and to respond to voting during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The bylaw includes additional advance voting and provision for mail-in ballots.

Community Financial Support – Covid Restart Funds – Venables Theatre –

Council agreed to provide a lump sum payment of $32,000 to the Venables Theatre as outlined in the proposal submitted to the Town.

Bylaw Enforcement re: Driveways & Boulevard Landscaping/Parking –

Council directed staff to bring amendments forward to the Traffic Bylaw to prohibit RVs, utility trailers and similar vehicles from being parked in boulevard areas. The Subdivision and Development Servicing

Standards would be reviewed for potential maximum driveway widths.