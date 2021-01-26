Town of Oliver – council highlites

Grow Oliver – 2020 Summary Report – Denise Blashko, Grow Oliver Coordinator presented a summary report to Council for the September 11, 2020 – January 15, 2021 period. To date, 16 businesses have signed up to participate in the “Buy Local Campaign”. More promotion and awareness is necessary to build on this initiative. As part of the Go Business Seed Package, a business development web page was developed that provided resources from start up guides, financing and grants, to permits and hiring staff. There are several initiatives that would be valuable to the program which include updating the Oliver Relocation Guide, Business Outreach and Business Walks, and additional communication through all media types to keep the community informed. Council will debate whether to continue supporting the Grow Oliver Coordinator position during budget deliberations on January 26th.

BC Assessment 2021 Assessment Roll – Council received an update from Tracy Wall, Deputy Assessor for the Thompson Okanagan Region on the 2021 BC Assessment Roll in Oliver, and how the assessment process operates in British Columbia.

As part of Council’s 2020 Policy Review the following policies were presented to Council for

amendments or rescinding:

1. Bylaw Enforcement Complaint Management Policy – Council adopted the revisions required due to the change in delivery from complaint-based to pro-active service.

2. Manufactured Home Park Redevelopment Policy – Council adopted the revisions to the policy related to updates in the Residential Tenancy Act, section 33 Ending a Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Agreement – Landlord Use of Property. The Act now sets the compensation provisions for ending tenancy.

3. Panhandle Access Lots Policy – Council rescinded the policy as some of the provisions are already contained within the Town of Oliver Subdivision and Development Servicing Standards. Incorporating the remaining contents of the policy into the standards document provides efficiencies and ease of access to information by the public.

Development Permit (with variances), 214 Maple Avenue – Council approved the Development Permit 2020-20 to allow construction of a manufacturing building at 214 Maple Avenue, with the

variance to decrease the minimum interior side parcel line setbacks from 3.0m to 1.5m.

Development Permit (with variances), 221 Maple Avenue – Council approved the Development

Permit 2020-22 in order to construct a warehouse at 221 Maple Avenue, with the variance to decrease the minimum east interior side parcel line from 3.0m to 1.5m.

Road Closure Bylaw 1399 (Station Street) – Council gave third reading to the Station Street Road Closure Bylaw. Adoption will be scheduled for the February 8, 2021 meeting.

Packinghouse Lane Road Use Bylaw 1401 – Council gave first and second reading of Packinghouse Lane Road Use Bylaw that closes a portion of the lane-way to create a multi-use pathway by Oliver Place Mall.

Fairview Mountain Golf Society Lease Renewal – Council agreed to renew the lease between the Town and the Society for an additional twenty year that expires 2023. Staff were directed to undertake a Notice of Disposition of Land as required by the Community Charter.

2021 Census – Statistics Canada is requesting all municipalities to express support for the upcoming census, and to encourage all residents to complete their census questionnaire at www.census.gc.ca. Council agreed to supporting this request as it is important that residents are aware that accurate and complete census data supports programs and services in our community.