Town of Oliver – council highlites

December 13, 2021

Water Quality Summary Report for November 2021 – The water distribution system is in winter

mode of operation using ground water for domestic use. Oliver had a total of 34.2 mm recorded

precipitation in the month of November. According to Environment Canada the normal

precipitation for Oliver, from 1981-2010 is 25.9 mm for the month of November.

Building Permit Activity Report for November – Council received the report noting 1 new Single

Family Development, 5 Single Family Improvements, 2 Commercial Building Improvements and

1 Institution Improvement for a total project value of $585,260.

Fire Department – The Oliver Fire Department responded to 21 calls (12 rural and 9 in-town)

during the month of November.

Bylaws:

• Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.19, Development Permit (with Variances) – 6643

Lakeside Drive – At the Regular Open Meeting Council give third reading to Zoning

Amendment Bylaw 1380.19. This Zoning Amendment Bylaw and Development Permit

(with variances) will see the construction of a 20 unit townhouse development

comprised of five buildings each with four townhouse units. A Public Hearing was held

prior to the Regular Meeting.

• 2021-2025 Five Year Financial Plan Amendment Bylaw 1402.01 – Council adopted the

2021-2025 Five Year Financial Plan Amendment Bylaw 1402.01. This Five Year Financial

Plan Amendment Bylaw sees the directives made by Council subsequent to the adoption

of the Financial Plan.

• Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1351.10 – Council gave first three readings to

Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1351.10. This bylaw incorporates rate increases of

5% for 2022 and 5% for 2023-2026 with additional changes for the fee schedule. The

bylaw will be sent to the Inspector of Municipalities as unanimous consent was not

attained from all members.

• Sewer User Rates Amendment Bylaw 1331.09 – Council gave first reading to the Sewer

User Rates Amendment Bylaw 1402.01. This bylaw sees rate increases of 4% for 2022

and 5%, 6%, 4%, and 3% for the years 2023 – 2026, respectively.

• Fire Control Amendment Bylaw 1369.02 – Council gave the first three readings to the

Fire Control Amendment Bylaw 1369.02. This bylaw will enable the Oliver Fire

Department to provide road rescue services outside the fire protection boundary to the

east via McKinney Road to the Mount Baldy Road intersection and west up Fairview

Road to the Pass.

Emergency Evacuation Plan – Council received a presentation on the Emergency Evacuation

Plan that is currently being completed by Red Dragon Consulting.

Downtown Advisory Committee – Triangle Park Clock – Council received an update from staff

that the desired location, to install the Main Street clock, in Triangle Park is feasible. Council

approved of the proposed location and provided consent for the Downtown Advisory

Committee to begin fundraising efforts.

Airport Advisory Committee Appointment – Council appointed Christopher Temos to sit as the

Flying Club representative on the Oliver Airport Advisory Committee.

Fire Protection Mutual Aid Agreement 2021-2026 – Council authorized staff to enter into the

2021-2026 Fire Protection Mutual Aid Agreement. This agreement allows for the Fire

Departments to request additional support when needed through the Regional Fire Dispatch

center.

Development Permit – 222 Maple Avenue – Council approved the Development Permit for 222

Maple Avenue and directed staff to issue the permit.