Town of Oliver – council highlites

Bylaws:

• Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw Amendment 1398.01 – Council adopted Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw Amendment 1398.01. The amendment to this bylaw provides a Permissive Tax Exemption to Okanagan Global Gateway for their property at 6250 Main Street for the 2022 through 2024 taxation years.

• Packinghouse Lane Road Usage Bylaw 1401 – Council provided third reading to

Packinghouse Lane Road Usage Bylaw 1401. Adoption is scheduled for the November 8, 2021 meeting. This bylaw will see motor vehicle traffic restricted on a portion of Packinghouse Lane.

Oliver Crime Watch – Council authorized Oliver Crime Watch to purchase dash cams for the Crime Watch Vehicle. These dash cams will be utilized during patrols and speed watch work. Oliver Crime Watch had a dash cam in the previous Crime Watch Vehicle.

2021 3rd Quarter Budget Variance Reporting Per Financial Plan Process Policy – Council directed staff to update the Financial Plan policy wording on variance analysis. The update to this policy will provide more useful information to Council and the public by allowing quarterly budget reports to be completed at a departmental level which will capture overall operations and any variance anomalies will be explained at the departmental level.

Canadian History Ehx – History of Small Towns Podcast – Council directed staff to participate in the production of a podcast for the Town of Oliver. The cost to produce an episode will be$250 and the cost for this will be shared with the 100×100 Committee.