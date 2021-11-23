Town of Oliver – Council Highlights

Five Year Financial Plan 2022-2026 Proposed Operating Budget –

Council received the Five Year Financial Plan for 2022-2026 that incorporates the capital budget reviewed November 8th. The annual increases for property tax, sewer and water are part of a multi-year strategy to prepare for increased police costs and to meet inflationary, regulatory, safety and one-time expenditures to maintain a level of service.

2022 Water Operating Budget –

Council approved the 2022 Water Budget and 2022-2026 Five Year Financial Plan as presented.

• 2021-2025 Five Year Financial Plan Amendment Bylaw 1402.01 –

Council gave first, second and third readings to the 2021-2025 Five Year Financial Plan Amendment Bylaw 1402.01. This Five Year Financial Plan Amendment Bylaw sees the directives made by Council subsequent to the adoption of the Financial Plan.

Old Memorial Pool Change House (Portuguese Club) –

Council authorized the early expiry of the Lease Agreement with Oliver Parks & Recreation Society and to bring the property back into the Town’s insurance portfolio. The building requires improvements to meet the required standard for community use.

Oliver Community Theatre Society Presentation –

Council received a presentation on the Venables Theatre Annual Report, the Oliver Community Theatre Society 2022-2023 Budget Proposal and the Town of Oliver Resiliency Grant Report. The Theatre is looking forward to COVID-19 restrictions being eased in order to return to its normal programming.

Oliver Tourism Association Presentation – The Oliver Tourism Association presented their 2022 Budget, as well as an overview of the impacts and challenges that were faced in 2021 due to COVID-19, wildfires and environmental circumstances. They are looking at opportunities for the future, in 2022 they plan to enhance the Visitor Center services with a café, bike station with rentals, and a social hub, as well as creating a three day weekend event for 2022 Fall Festival.

Grow Oliver 2021 Summary – The Grow Oliver Coordinator provided a summary of the Grow Oliver Business Resources on the Town of Oliver website, the #buylocal program, downtown beautification efforts, and ongoing efforts to Grow Oliver. In 2022 would like to continue to see more momentum in Downtown Beautification and outreach with business owners.

Downtown Advisory Committee – Triangle Park Clock –

Council directed staff to investigate the feasibility of Triangle Park as a location to install the Main Street Clock.

Development Variance Permit – 6490 Park Drive –

Council approved the Development Variance Permit for 6490 Park Drive and directed staff to issue the permit. This Development Variance Permit will see a decrease in the north interior side parcel line setback from 1.5m to 1.1m in order to allow the construction of a small addition to the single family dwelling.