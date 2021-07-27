Town of Oliver – council highlights

Declaration of State of Local Emergency – Inkaneep Creek Wildfire –

Council acknowledged the Declaration of State of Local Emergency that was declared for the Inkaneep Creek Wildfire on July 19, 2021. Council acknowledges the Declaration of State of Local Emergency expires on July 26, 2021.

Bylaws:

• Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.18 – 6234 Main Street –

Council adopted Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.18 for 6234 Main Street. The amendment to this bylaw would see a site-specific zoning amendment to allow food and beverage processing at 6234 Main Street. The bylaw will be forwarded to the Ministry of

Fire Department Pumper Truck Loan Authorization Bylaw 1403 –

The results of the Alternative Approval Process were presented and Council gave third reading and adopted Fire Department Pumper Truck Loan Authorization Bylaw 1403. The adoption of this bylaw will be subject to a one-month quashing period before the final Certificate of Approval is requested from the Inspector of Municipalities.

Summary of 2021 Tax Collections –

Council received the Summary of 2021 Tax Collections provided by the Chief Financial Officer for information. The Town collected 93% of the current levy by the July 2, 2021 due date. This was higher than 2020, but was not as high as pre COVID19 years. In 2021 a 5% penalty was levied July 5, 2021 and a further 5% penalty will be levied on September 1, 2021 to any remaining outstanding balances. There are currently 11 delinquent accounts which if not paid by September 27, 2021 at 10am will be subject to the annual municipal tax sale pursuant to the Community Charter.

Education & Enforcement Strategies for Water Conservation – Council received information from the Director of Operations with respect to providing education on Stage 2, 3 and 4 water restrictions. The lack of precipitation in the Province requires the Town to implement Water Restrictions following its Drought Management Plan. A Water Conservation and Staged Restriction Bylaw, education materials, media releases, and sandwich boards for Stage 3 and 4 Water Restrictions are also being developed