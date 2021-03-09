Town of Oliver – council highlights

Zoning Bylaw 1380 Proposed Housekeeping Amendments – Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.16 was read a first and second time with the virtual public hearing scheduled for March 22, 2021. Amendments include changes to definitions, use of recreational vehicles, use of mobile vending units, height exemptions, floor area changes to secondary suites and carriage homes, required parking spaces, parcel line setbacks, permitted uses in the RM1s zone, adding bulk petroleum sales and storage, and permitting a café in the Oliver Tourism Association building.

Fairview Road & Station Street. Intersection Analysis – Council received an update from TRUE Consulting and WATT Consulting on safety mitigation at the intersection of Fairview Road and Station Street. A number of safety improvements were discussed such as crosswalk widening, railings, curb extensions and a flashing pedestrian crossing. Improvements to the intersection will be considered during the 2022 budget process.

Water Quality Summary Report for February 2021 – The water distribution system remains in Winter Mode, using ground water for domestic use only.

Oliver had a total of 24.2 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of February. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 24.9 mm.

Building Permit Activity for February – Resulted in the issuance of 6 permits with a projected value of $1,868,150 and permit fees of $18,730.

Oliver Volunteer Fire Department – Attended to 19 calls throughout the service area in the second month of 2021.

Community Financial Support – Covid 19 Restart Funds – Council heard from Oliver Tourism Association and Oliver Parks and Recreation in regards to requests for Covid 19 Restart Funds.Council provided financial support in the amount of $65,000 to Oliver Tourism Association and to Oliver Parks and Recreation Society in the amount of $243,000 to offset 2020 lost revenues and increased expenditures.

General Local Government Election Amendment Bylaw 1376.01 – The amendment bylaw was read a first, second and third time. The amendments are to prepare for a potential referendum or alternative approval process, regarding the Affordable Housing project on Main Street, and to respond to voting during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The bylaw proposes additional advance voting and provision for mail-in ballots.

Heritage Designation Bylaw 1400 (Town Office Building) – Council gave first and second reading to Heritage Designation Bylaw 1400 and scheduled a virtual public hearing for March 22, 2021. The bylaw designates the Town Office building at 6150 Main Street as a heritage building. The proposed heritage designation of the Town Office building establishes that future renovations to the exterior façade or any structural changes must be authorized by a Heritage Alteration Permit.

Development Cost Charge Bylaw 1390 – Council rescinded third reading and re-read a third time to account for minor changes recommended from the Inspector of Municipalities. Adoption will be at a future meeting pending final approval from the Inspector of Municipalities.

Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw 1383.02 – Council gave first three readings to Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw 1383.02. The amendment bylaw addresses changes to BusinessLicensing (mobile vending), Solid Waste (changes to ensure the utility is funded solely through user fees), and Oliver Airport Fees (helicopter parking). Adoption is scheduled for the March 22, 2021 meeting.

Development Permit -5928 & 5936 Kootenay Street – Council approved Development Permit No. 2021-01. The application is seeking approval for a Commercial Development Permit in order to construct an addition to the thrift store building located at 5928 & 5936 Kootenay Street.

2021 – 2025 Financial Plan Bylaw 1402 – Council adopted the bylaw which supports a 9% tax

increase. Council held open meetings to deliberate the general budget on January 26, February

1 and 23, with numerous adjustments made to arrive at the final budget . Water and sewer budgets were approved in November 2020 and included in the 2021-2025 Financial Plan Bylaw.