No decision on cold weather shelter at United Church

Update from T of O CAO Cathy Cowan: They…..Council have postponed consideration of the motion to allow the Cold Weather Shelter committee to undertake the development of a plan and implement policies and procedures. They have requested that the Committee (formed aftera public forum meeting) – continue to look for possible alternative sites as well.

Cold Weather Shelter Feedback and Location Query Follow-Up –

Council received the feedback regarding the proposed three-year temporary use permit to operate a cold-weather shelter at

511 Church Avenue. Council was also provided an update on other locations in Oliver to house the Cold-Weather Shelter; i.e. Oliver Elks Club, Oliver Legion and property owners at 6239

Station Street and 6018 Main Street. The Station Street property owner is open to further discussion, with the Elks and Legion unable to provide the service and no contact was possible with the Main Street property owner.

Zoning Bylaw 1380 Proposed Housekeeping Amendments –

Council directed staff to prepare the proposed bylaw amendments and bring back to a future meeting. Amendments include changes to definitions, use of recreational vehicles, use of mobile vending units, height exemptions, floor area changes to secondary suites and carriage homes, required parking spaces, parcel line setbacks, permitted uses in the RM1s zone, adding bulk petroleum sales and storage, and permitting a café in the Oliver Tourism Association building.

RDOS/OSRHD Budget Presentation – Jim Zaffino, Manager of Finance and John Cote, Accountant, presented the RDOS/OSRHD budgets providing highlights and the impacts on the tax requisition for the Town of Oliver. The impact per Average Residential Property in Oliver is $480.14 or an additional $13.28 over last years’ RDOS budget, and $96.80 for the OSRHD budget which is an additional $3.35 over 2020.

105 Park Rill Road – Water Service –

Council approved adding 105 Park Rill Road as a new property to the water system. Adding the property will have no impact on the capacity of Domestic Water System #1.

Water Quality Summary Report for January 2021 – The water distribution system remains in Winter Mode, using ground water for domestic use only. Oliver had a total of 43.3 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of January. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 28.7 mm.

Council Procedure Bylaw –

Council gave third reading to Council Procedure Amendment Bylaw, public notification occurred on January 20 and 27, 2021. The amendments introduces “Consent

Agendas” under the Order of Proceedings, and with the addition of a provision under Electronic Meetings to enable committee members to attend a meeting by electronic means. Station Street Road Closure Bylaw 1399 – Council adopted the Station Street Road Closure Bylaw in preparation for future development and the proposed Station Street Plaza project.

As part of Council’s 2020 Policy Review, the following policies were presented to Council for amendments or rescinding:

1. Recognition and Gift Policy (Employees and Council Members) – Council adopted the new policy and rescinded the Gift Policy, Staff Service Recognition Policy and Staff Retirement Policy.

2. Webcast and Local Programming Council Meetings Policy – Council adopted the new Webcast and Local Programming Council Meetings Policy rescinding the Video Taping Council Meetings Policy.

Building Permit Activity for January – resulted in the issuance of 10 permits with a projected value of $11,600,328 and permit fees of $87,454.00.

Oliver Volunteer Fire Department – attended to 20 calls throughout the service area in the first month of 2021.