Town of Oliver – council briefs

Policing Costs –

Committee of the Whole was presented with background information relating to policing costs for municipalities over the 5,000 population threshold, as the Town of Oliver is anticipated to surpass this population during the 2021 Census. Council received the report for information.

• Traffic Amendment Bylaw 650.02 –

Council adopted Traffic Amendment Bylaw 650.02.

The amendments to this Bylaw will prohibit street parking for a continuous period longer than 24 hours – unless the vehicle is legally parked abutting the owner’s property. It will also prohibit recreational vehicles, utility trailers and similar vehicles from being parked in boulevard areas.

Irrigation Water Meter – 6583 Lakeside Drive –

Council directed staff to reduce the original invoice to $1,015.11, for the replacement of the irrigation meter at 6583 Lakeside Drive. Council also directed staff to provide the three options identified in the report by staff to Arbour Lane Strata for resolving the issue of the meter freezing again in the future.

Development Variance Permit 2021-14 – 6654 Bellevue Drive –

Council approved Development Variance Permit 2021-14 for 6654 Bellevue Drive to decrease the minimum front parcel line setback from 4.5m to 2.1m to facilitate the construction of a single family

dwelling.

2021 Capital Budget Review –

Council amended the 2021 Capital Budget to defer the Kootenay Street, Okanagan Street and School Avenue design projects to the 2022 Capital Budget, and also utilized the Road Capital reserve in the amount of $12,000 to complete the bridge maintenance project.

Alternative Approval Process – Fire Department Pumper Truck Loan Authorization Bylaw 1403

–

Council directed staff to undertake an alternative approval process to determine the opinion of the electors regarding the loan to purchase a new Fire Department Pumper Truck. The deadline for receiving elector responses is 4 pm on Monday, July 12, 2021. Ten percent [473] of the estimated 4,730 voters must submit elector responses in order for an assent voting event to be held on this.

2021 Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards –

Council directed staff to nominate both Oliver Crime Watch and Community Safety and Crime Prevention/South Okanagan Situation Table for the 2021 Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards.