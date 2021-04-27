Oliver Daily News

Business:

Water Regulation Bylaw 1351 – Council was introduced to proposed amendments to the bylaw that adds additional provisions for agricultural water users and changes to the fee schedule for the removal or re-installation of a meter. An amendment bylaw will be brought to a future meeting.

South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Society Grant in Aid Request – Council approved the grant in aid request in the amount of $8,919 to offset the development cost charges owing for the improvements at the Hospital Thrift Store.

2020 Statement of Financial Information – Council approved the Statement of Financial Information for 2020. The Financial Information Act requires that all remuneration, benefits and expenses paid to or on behalf of elected officials be disclosed, information regarding all employees where remuneration exceeds $75,000, and disclosure of suppliers who received aggregated payments exceeding $25,000. The total supplier payments were $9,334,860.82.

Bylaws:

• Sewer Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw 1360.04 – Council adopted the Sewer Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw which sets the parcel tax levy which is included in the annual property tax notice. The annual sewer parcel tax is set at $116.05 per parcel or group of parcels.

• 2021 Tax Rates Bylaw 1405 – Council adopted the 2021 Tax Rates Bylaw 1405 that establishes municipal and regional tax rates based on the five-year financial plan. For the 2021 year the average Oliver residence is based on an assessed value of $424,700 ($2020, $400,000). The average home assessed in 2021 will see its municipal tax payments increase by $80 when compared to the average house in 2020.

• Town Hall Heritage Designation Bylaw 1400 – Council adopted the bylaw which will designate Town Hall to protect the heritage values.

• Development Cost Charges Bylaw 1390 – Council rescinded and re-read the bylaw a third time, to take into account minor amendments made based on feedback from the Inspector of Municipalities. Council directed staff to refer the bylaw to the Inspector of Municipalities for approval.

South Okanagan Aquatic Centre Advisory Committee – Council appointed Chantal Martin to the South Okanagan Aquatic Centre Advisory Committee as the member of the public to represent the Town of Oliver for the duration of the feasibility study.