Town of Oliver – council briefs

Water Quality Summary Report for March 2021 –

The water distribution system remains in Winter Mode, using ground water for domestic use only. Oliver had a total of 2.9 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of March. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 24.9 mm for the month of March.

Water Utility Adjustment Policy Review –

Council amended the Water Utility Adjustment Policy

from a monthly reporting process to a quarterly reporting process. The existing leak adjustment

policy has served its purpose well since 2012 to meet the intended purpose of discovering leaks,

this has contributed to a much more stable system today. Moving to a less frequent reporting

process will reduce administrative costs but will still allow users to apply for leak adjustments

if they occur.

2020 Annual Water Report –

Council received the 2020 Annual Water Report, which is required reporting to Interior Health Authority on an annual basis. The report provides an overall update to Council and the public on all water related works undertaken by the Town in 2020.

Age Friendly Assessment & Action Plan – EcoPlan International presented the Age Friendly Assessment & Action Plan report to Council outlining next steps for the Town. The next steps include submitting an application for Age Friendly BC recognition, continue to support community momentum, exploring funding and partnerships to complete priority projects and actions, and monitor on an annual basis with a review at 5 years. Council received the report which will form part of Council’s Guiding Documents.

Building Permit Activity Report for March –

Council received the report noting 3 new singlefamily dwellings, 1 single family improvement, and 1 industrial build for a total project value of $1.7 million.

Fire Department Activity Report for March – Oliver Fire Department responded to 21 calls (9 rural, 5 OIB, and 8 in-town).

Downtown Advisory Committee (DAC) Resolution –

Council endorsed the DAC resolution and directed staff to investigate the cost of installation of a Community Clock at the northeast corner of Main Street and Fairview Road.

Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) Resolution –

Council endorsed the AAC resolution to amend the Oliver Airport 2021 budget to reflect the $48,000 COVID Airport Relief Grant funds that are to be used towards operational expenditures.

Development Variance Permit 2021-06 – 6756 Lakeside Drive –

Council denied the Development Variance Permit that sought a waiver to the works and services required for a two-lot subdivision.

Development Variance Permit 2020-04 – 6304 Spartan Street –

Council denied the Development Variance Permit that sought a variance to increase the allowable driveway width from 9.1 m to 18.3 m that is outlined in the Building Regulation Bylaw 1140.

Development Permit 2021-09 – 6422 Main Street –

Council approved the Development Permit for 6422 Main Street to construct a drive-thru Dairy Queen restaurant with additional retail space and four (2-bedroom) dwelling units.

