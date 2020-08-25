Town of Oliver – Council briefs

Hester Creek Spillway Pipe Relining Award –

Council awarded the Hester Creek Spillway Pipe Relining Project to H & M Excavating Ltd. in the amount of $107,887.50. This project is to repair the culvert system which was damaged due to flooding and debris flows in the spring of 2017 and 2018.

Water Quality Summary Report for July 2020 –

The water distribution system is now in Summer Mode, using surface water for irrigation use, along with some ground water in System 2. Oliver had a total of 7.9 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of July. According to Environment Canada the normal July precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 25.5 mm. On July 1, 1924 an extreme rainfall of 44.55 mm was recorded.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.15 – 380 and 389 Chardonnay Ave –

Council gave third reading of Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.15. The subject properties are rezoning from RH1 (Residential High Density One) to RS1 (Residential Low Density One) to facilitate a two-lot subdivision on each of the two subject properties. The proposed zoning is in alignment with the Official Community Plan and Council waived the holding of a public hearing at a prior meeting.

2019 Annual Report –

Council endorsed the 2019 Annual Report. The Annual Report is on the Town of Oliver website.

Transfer of Lease Oliver Airport Hangar –

Council consented to assigning Hangar #2 contained within the three-bay hangar from 3-Bar Construction to Tanya Lindley. The terms remain the same except for a reduction in the term to 23 years; August 2020 to May 2043.

Request to House Domestic Ducks –

Council directed staff to amend the Animal Control Bylaw 1224 to permit domestic ducks within the municipality. The amendments to the bylaw will place various restrictions and requirements for the keeping of ducks within Town.

Lake Country Artwalk 2020 –

Council agreed to participate in Lake Country’s Artwalk 2020 for the installation of art Muskoka/Adirondack style chairs in Oliver. Each chair will be a work of art with short positive messaging incorporated. Positive messaging include “kindness matters”,

“be creative”, “smile”, etc., with the intent to offer positive artwork during a difficult time.

International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31) –

Council supported lighting up Town Hall and allowing the placement of purple ribbons on Main Street and the Bridge on August 31st to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day.

Affordable Housing Project Letter of Support –

To support Osoyoos Indian Band’s affordable housing project, Council will provide a letter of support. This project will provide homes for Indigenous people both band and non-band members as well as for people in the community of Oliver. Target populations are families, seniors and persons with disability, youth leaving care, and women with children who have experienced or are at risk of violence.

Report supplied by Town Staff