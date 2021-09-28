Town of Oliver – Council briefs

Water Quality Summary Report for August 2021 – The water distribution system is in the summer mode of operation using surface water for irrigation use, along with some ground water in System 2. All other ground water pumps are used for domestic use only.

With the implementation of Stage 3 water restrictions that took effect on July 30th there was a 16.6% average reduction in domestic water consumption. Oliver had a total of 6.3 mm recorded precipitation in the month of August. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver, from 1981-2010 is 20.7 mm for the month of August.

Building Permit Activity Report for August – Council received the report noting 3 Single Family Improvements, 1 Industrial Renovation and 1 Commercial Addition for a total project value of $1,586,820.

Fire Department – The Oliver Fire Department responded to 25 calls (13 rural, 10 in-town, 2 Osoyoos Indian Band) during the month of August.

Bylaw:

• Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw Amendment 1398.01 – Council gave first, second, and third reading to Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw Amendment 1398.01. This Bylaw will give a full Permissive Tax Exemption to Okanagan Global Gateway Foundation for a period of three years.

Development Permit (with variances) – 6158 Kootenay Street – Council supported the Development Permit (with variances) for the construction of a four-unit Townhouse at 6158 Kootenay Street. The variance included a decrease in one off-street parking space and a decrease in the amenity space.

Amendment to the Local Government Act regarding Regional District Appointments –

Correspondence will be sent to the Minister of Municipal Affairs requesting a broad consultative process to Metro Vancouver’s request to require municipal Councils to appoint the Mayor, or Alternate, to regional district boards. This deviates from the current legislation where is it is at the pleasure of Council to appoint.

Letters of Support – The Fairs, Festivals, and Events Recovery Fund – A letter of support will be provided to each of Dynamic Race Event Series, South Okanagan Amateur Players Society (SOAP), and Oliver Tourism Association for their Grant Applications for The Fairs, Festivals, and Events Recovery Fund launched by the Government of BC in support of events impacted by COVID-19.