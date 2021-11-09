Town of Oliver – council briefs

Bylaws:

• Packinghouse Lane Road Usage Bylaw 1401 – Council adopted Packinghouse Lane Road Usage Bylaw 1401. This bylaw will see motor vehicle traffic restricted on a portion of Packinghouse Lane behind the Oliver Place Mall.

• Security Issuing Bylaw – Gallagher Lake Siphon Loan Authorization Bylaw 1391 – Council approved the Municipal Security Issuing Resolution and proceeded with issuing to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for their Security Issuing Bylaw, and to borrow the $6,480,000 from the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia

Water Quality Summary Report for October 2021 – The water distribution system is in the summer mode of operation using surface water for irrigation use, along with some ground water in System 2. All other ground water pumps are used for domestic use only. With turn offs and changing over to winter mode, the water restrictions have been rescinded for the year. October a wet month and Drought Watch and restrictions lifted. Oliver had a total of 56.1 mm recorded precipitation in the month of October. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver, from 1981-2010 is 21.5 mm for the month of October.

Building Permit Activity Report for October – Council received the report noting 2 new Single Family Developments, 1 Single Family Improvement, 1 Commercial Building Improvement and 2 Institution Improvements for a total project value of $2,705,850.

Fire Department – The Oliver Fire Department responded to 23 calls (8 rural, 11 in-town, 3 Osoyoos Indian Band, and 1 Mutual Aid) during the month of October.

Oliver Ambassadors Presentation – Outgoing Ambassadors Phi Thai and Anika Franzen-Brown were presented plaques for their service as Ambassadors during 2020 and 2021. The new Oliver Ambassadors Jordyn Koteles, Mya Crowley, and McKenna Burns were sworn in during the meeting.

Oliver and District Heritage Society Museum and Archives Presentation – Council received the 2021 Budget Presentation and update from the Oliver and District Heritage Society Museum and Archives, as well as the 2022 Proposed Budget.

5516 Foxglove Street: Irrigation Water Charge for Residential Customers – Council directed staff to draft a response to the property owner of the decision not to change the billing process.

Appointment of Auditor: KPMG – Council directed staff to appoint KPMG as the auditor for the Town for 2021 to 2023.

Grant in Aid Request – Sikh Senior Support Centre Society – Council directed staff to approve the request from the Sikh Senior Support Centre for $1000 from the 2021 budget. The funds have been requested for furniture to provide a comfortable place for seniors to gather.

Indigenous Canada Online Training – University of Alberta – Council directed the CAO to encourage the Management Team enroll in the University of Alberta online training for Indigenous Canada. This is a free 12-lesson Online Course from the Faculty of Native Studies; and to continue researching indigenous sensitivity training for staff.

Five Year Financial Plan 2022-2026 Proposal – Council reviewed the Proposal for the Capital Budget for General, Sewer and Water. Public consultation will be scheduled for 2022 after more information is received on the Policing Package.