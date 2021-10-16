Town of Oliver – council briefs

WaterQuality Summary Report for September 2021 – The water distribution system is in the

summer mode of operation using surface water for irrigation use, along with some ground

water in System 2. All other ground water pumps are used for domestic use only. With the

continuation of the Stage 3 water restrictions that took effect on July 30th there was a 26.2%

average reduction in domestic water consumption. Oliver had a total of 20.6 mm recorded

precipitation in the month of September. According to Environment Canada the normal

precipitation for Oliver, from 1981-2010 is 18.7 mm for the month of September.

Building Permit Activity Report for September – Council received the report noting 1 Single

Family Improvement, 2 Commercial Buildings and 1 Commercial Signage for a total project value

of $2,451,240.

Fire Department – The Oliver Fire Department responded to 32 calls (17 rural, 10 in-town, 5

Osoyoos Indian Band) during the month of September.

Bylaw:

• Security Issuing Resolution – Fire Department Pumper Truck Loan Authorization Bylaw

1403 – Council approved the Municipal Security Issuing Resolution and proceeded with

issuing to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for their Security Issuing

Bylaw, and to borrow the $400,000 from the Municipal Finance Authority of British

Columbia.

Airport Fill Removal Policy – Council approved the Airport Fill Removal Policy which will see

any excess fill being retained at the Oliver Municipal Airport for future Town needs.

Removal of Property Taxes, Interest & Penalties on Expired Leases – Council directed staff to

remove the municipal property taxes and property taxes charge on behalf of other taxing

authorities for two folios which have expired leases and have since been subdivided.

Recommendation of Fire Pumper Truck Award – Council directed staff to award the Fire

Pumper Truck contract to HUB Fire Engines and Equipment Ltd. for $655,931 plus applicable

taxes.

Sani Dump Statistics Report – Council received a report on the Sani Dump Statistics since the

service was installed in 2020. This service has provided a net revenue of $2525.

2021-22 Goose Hunting Season – Council directed staff to proceed with the Goose

Management Program for the 2021-2022 season with the issuance of six permits.

Heritage Designation Bylaw – Fairview Jail, 474 School Avenue – Council directed staff to

undertake the Heritage Designation Process for the Fairview Jail located at 474 School Avenue.

Oliver Municipal Airport – Council directed staff to provide a comprehensive report to provide

fuel distribution financials, liability insurance information, and lease requirements for the Oliver

Airport Society, in order for Council to consider fuel distribution at the Oliver Airport.