Town of Oliver – council briefs

Moment of Silence – A Statement was issued by the Mayor followed by a moment of silence for the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered on the territory of the Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc First Nation at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Building Permit Activity Report for May – Council received the report noting 1 new single family dwelling, 3 single-family improvements and 1 commercial improvement for a total project value of $334,800.

Fire Department Activity Report for May – Oliver Fire Department responded to 20 calls (10 rural, 9 in-town, and 1 Mutual Aid).

Bylaws:

• Southern Interior Bylaw Notice Dispute Adjudication Registry Agreement Authorization Amendment Bylaw 1282.01 – Council adopted Southern Interior Bylaw. Notice Dispute Adjudication Registry Agreement Authorization Amendment Bylaw 1282.01. The amendment to the Bylaw removes the requirement to amend Schedule A each time the agreement is renewed.

• Development Cost Charge Bylaw 1390 – Council adopted Development Cost Charge Bylaw 1390. The bylaw sets Development Cost Charges for the Town of Oliver and replaces Oliver Development Cost Charge Bylaw 1172.

• Building Bylaw 1404 – Council gave the first three readings to Building Bylaw 1404. The bylaw would replace existing Building Regulation Bylaw 1140 from 2006, and introduce Step 1 of the BC Energy Step Code.

Water Quality Summary Report for May 2021 – The water distribution system is in the summer

mode of operation using surface water for irrigation use, along with some groundwater in

System 2. All other ground water pumps are used for domestic use only. Oliver had a total of

2.5 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of May. According to Environment Canada the

normal precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 34.7 mm for the month of May.

Water Service Extension Variance Permits – Council Policy – Council rescinded the Water Service Extension Variance Permit Policy. The contents of this policy are addressed in Section 8 of Subdivision and Development Servicing Bylaw 1300.

Development Permit (with variances) – 6062 Main Street – Council approved the Development

Permit (with variances) for 6062 Main Street and directed staff to issue the permit. This

development will see a major renovation and addition to the dental office located at 6062 Main

Street.

Bylaw Officer Appointments – Council rescinded the appointment of two previous Bylaw

Enforcement Officers and appointed two new officers. The two new Town of Oliver Bylaw

Enforcement Officers that have been appointed are Dayyan Robbie and Amanda Reeve.

Fortis BC Application to NRCan’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Plan (ZEVIP) – Council supported Fortis BC’s application to NRCan’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), and directed staff to enter into a memorand