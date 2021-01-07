Town of Oliver CAO set to retire

Cathy Cowan, Chief Administrative Officer – has decided to retire and shall complete her term June 30th 2021.

In a conversation late this afternoon, – Cowan said she had informed council.

Cowan wanted to mention that she enjoyed her work here and was glad to end her municipal career in Oliver and that she looked forward to more time with her extended family.

An official announcement would be made at next council meeting, January 11th.

Cowan came first to Oliver December 05 2011

Left for Keremeos June 30, 2012

Rehired Feb 22, 2016 as CAO