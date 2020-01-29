Town of Oliver budget – Capital and Operating

A two day affair finished with little interest, really, by the public.

Budget meetings open to the media and public. No one attends. But they are televised for those interested.

Basics:

Meetings Tuesday and Wednesday concluded. About six hours of chat.

9 percent tax increase on general budget – designed to increase capacity and to be spent mostly on the capital side. ( You know why, okay?)

Sometimes a budget is not about revenue and expenditures but on what will be available to be spent this year. And the priorities of council members.

In the first day the number five (5) identified:

should we have a separate in-house bylaw department?- the answer yes – why might be your question. Contractors come and go. Having full time staff allows for tighter management and better utilization of staff and resources…

should we spend a lot on studying traffic patterns on Fairview? – no was the answer. The problems self evident. Solutions not apparent. Maybe a 4 way at Rd 2 and Fairview Rd but not yet. Study the intersection at Station Street and Fairview Rd and the bridge area east of intersection.

should we fund the Food Action Group – yes

should we invest in more vehicles for Public Works and Fire Department? To be honest not clear on this and hope for input

should town continue to invest in a regional pool study ?

Is that five contentious items?