Town of Council – decisions and discussions

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.15 – 380 and 389 Chardonnay Ave – Council gave first and second reading of Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.15. The subject properties are seeking to rezone from RH1 (Residential High Density One) to RS1 (Residential Low Density One) to facilitate a two-lot subdivision on each of the two subject properties. The proposed zoning is in alignment with the Official Community Plan and…….

Council waived the holding of a public hearing.

Sign Regulation Amendment Bylaw 918.02 – Council adopted Sign Regulation Amendment

Bylaw 918.02. The changes to the Sign Regulation Bylaw include provisions for wine barrel

signage, bed and breakfast operations and vacation rentals, as well as several other

housekeeping amendments.

2020-2024 Financial Plan –

Operating and Capital Budget Update – Council received a quarterly update on the 2020-2024 General Operating and Capital Budget and the Water Operating and Capital Budget. As of June 30, Operating and Capital results are consistent with the budget. There have been unexpected expenditures that have occurred due to COVID-19 which are being offset throughout the year by savings of Council and staff not attending any conferences or seminars.

Grow Oliver Coordinator .15 Position – Council supported funding from remaining Rural Dividend grant funds, a Grow Oliver Coordinator (.15 Full Time Equivalent) position to implement recommendations from the Grow Oliver Actionable Economic Development Strategy.

The Grow Oliver Plan was adopted by Council on the recommendation of the Downtown Advisory Committee. One of the “quick start” actions was to have a Grow Oliver Coordinator as a dedicated, part-time (0.15) person to carry out and support Grow Oliver Actions, and the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce will support this position.

2020 Tax Sale Deferment – Council received an update from the Deputy Finance Officer on the

status of the 2020 Tax Sale process and properties with delinquent property taxes. As of July

20th, 2020 the delinquent property tax balance was $46,394 (including interest of $1,352),

which is made up of 13 properties. Unpaid property tax balances must be paid by September

28, 2020 or face Tax Sale.

Request to House Domestic Ducks – Council requested staff to bring forth additional information on the potential required amendments to Animal Control Bylaw 1224 to a future Council meeting to permit ducks within the municipality.

Rise and Report – Solar Installation at Museum – Council approved the installation of a donated six-panel pole-mounted solar array at the Oliver and District Heritage Museum.

The project was discussed in-camera as the donor wishes to remain anonymous.