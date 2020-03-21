Town icon and big hockey fan passes

Tony Batista

OCTOBER 27, 1966 – MARCH 18, 2020

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Mr. Tony Mendes Batista of Osoyoos passed away peacefully at Mariposa Gardens at the age of 53 years.

“Tony’s spot was right beneath my perch on the stairs, and more times than I can count, I’d glance down and he’d be trying desperately to catch my eye to pose for the camera with a big old grin. He often called me his girlfriend, but I know that every pretty girl that caught his eye was called that, and I was simply one of The Boss’ harem.” – Jen Jensen, hockey action photographer.

Tony worked for many years at the Osoyoos Home Hardware with people making that visit just to talk to Tony. When not working he participated in many Special Olympics events..

Thanks to Nunes Pottinger for the photograph