Town Hall in Oliver gets a facelift

Unique Heritage Funding Stream – Replacement of Town Hall siding has been identified as needing replacement for a number of years and is contained in the five year capital budget at an estimated cost of $71,000.
Council directed staff to apply for the 100% funding opportunity under the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program Grant. The Province is committing up to $90 million to support community economic resilience, tourism, heritage, and urban and rural economic development projects.
