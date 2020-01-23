Town business – Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING – DELEGATIONS
- Celine Thompson, Executive Director, and John Yarschenko, Director of Recovery and Addictions, from The Bridge Youth & Family Services made a presentation to Council requesting support for a youth recovery house in the Okanagan, which would be the first of its kind in the Interior Health region. Council directed staff to prepare a letter of support for the youth recovery house.
- Don Nettleton, Chief Executive Officer, and Georgia Bruyel, Head Librarian, from the Okanagan Regional Library presented their Fall 2019 update to Council.
- Debbie Dundass, on behalf of several volunteer organizations (Festival Society, Fireworks Committee, Cactus Jalopies, Wine Country Drag Racing Association, Market on Main, Piano in the Park, and Music in the Park), presented the concerns facing volunteer organizations around lack of volunteers and funding. The groups asked that Town staff, Destination Osoyoos, the Osoyoos and District Arts Council, and the business community work collaboratively to find solutions to these issues. Council directed staff to facilitate a meeting with the community groups and the requested parties.
BUSINESS
- Janette Van Vianen, Director of Corporate Services, presented an update to Council on upcoming changes to BC Transit, as well as future public consultation opportunities.
REGULAR OPEN MEETING
Bylaws
- Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.126, 2019 was read for a third time. If adopted this amendment would allow for a site specific retail cannabis store to be located at 9150 Main Street (Lakeview Plaza).
- Council approved Zoning Application Z19-11 and Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.25, 2020 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.127, 2020 were read for a first and second time. If adopted these amendments would allow for the implementation of Phase 2 of the Meadowlark Plan. Council referred the Official Community Plan amendment to the Agricultural Land Commission and set a Public Hearing date for both bylaw amendments on March 2, 2020 at 4:00pm in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
- Council approved Zoning Application Z19-12 and Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.26, 2020 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.128, 2020 were read for a first and second time. If adopted these amendments would allow for the implementation of Phase 3 of the Meadowlark Plan. Council referred the Official Community Plan amendment to the Agricultural Land Commission and set a Public Hearing date for both bylaw amendments on March 2, 2020 at 4:00pm in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
Business
- Council supported the RDOS in a Joint Grant Application in the amount of $25,000.00 to the UBCM Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training Program. Council also approved the RDOS to make application for, receive, and manage the grant funding on the Town’s behalf.
- Council declined moving forward with a Universal Water Metering Implementation Plan, instead directing staff to provide Council with more information on the implementation plan.
- Council designated all senior management employees as ‘municipal employees’ pursuant to the Financial Disclosure Act.
Leave a Reply