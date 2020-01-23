Town business – Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING – DELEGATIONS

BUSINESS

Janette Van Vianen, Director of Corporate Services, presented an update to Council on upcoming changes to BC Transit, as well as future public consultation opportunities.

REGULAR OPEN MEETING

Bylaws

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.126, 2019 was read for a third time. If adopted this amendment would allow for a site specific retail cannabis store to be located at 9150 Main Street (Lakeview Plaza).

Council approved Zoning Application Z19-11 and Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.25, 2020 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.127, 2020 were read for a first and second time. If adopted these amendments would allow for the implementation of Phase 2 of the Meadowlark Plan. Council referred the Official Community Plan amendment to the Agricultural Land Commission and set a Public Hearing date for both bylaw amendments on March 2, 2020 at 4:00pm in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Council approved Zoning Application Z19-12 and Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.26, 2020 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.128, 2020 were read for a first and second time. If adopted these amendments would allow for the implementation of Phase 3 of the Meadowlark Plan. Council referred the Official Community Plan amendment to the Agricultural Land Commission and set a Public Hearing date for both bylaw amendments on March 2, 2020 at 4:00pm in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Business