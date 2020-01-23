Town business – Osoyoos

,

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING – DELEGATIONS

 

BUSINESS

  • Janette Van Vianen, Director of Corporate Services, presented an update to Council on upcoming changes to BC Transit, as well as future public consultation opportunities.

 

REGULAR OPEN MEETING

 Bylaws

 

 

Business

  • Council supported the RDOS in a Joint Grant Application in the amount of $25,000.00 to the UBCM Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training Program. Council also approved the RDOS to make application for, receive, and manage the grant funding on the Town’s behalf.
  • Council declined moving forward with a Universal Water Metering Implementation Plan, instead directing staff to provide Council with more information on the implementation plan.
  • Council designated all senior management employees as ‘municipal employees’ pursuant to the Financial Disclosure Act.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*