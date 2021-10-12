Tours of spooky places

October Tours Offer Haunting Look Back at Local History

Just in time for Halloween, the Oliver & District Museum is offering two physically-distanced walking tours to present this area’s haunting history.

The Historic Cemetery Tour will take place Oct. 23rd and 30th at 3:00 pm and will feature selected stories of past residents, many of whom made significant contributions to the community through their lives and work. This tour departs from the Oliver Cemetery’s front gate at 1068 Rockcliffe Road and is approximately 40 minutes long. It is a non-scary daytime tour, and while adults will enjoy it most, it is suitable for all ages.

The Fairview After Dark tour provides a spookier atmosphere and is recommended for adults and teens. This tour will be offered Oct. 23rd and 30th departing at 7:00 pm from the Fairview kiosk, across the street from Willowbrook Road. During this tour, attendees have the chance to wander a dark trail through the old ghost town while listening to tales of disasters, strange occurrences, and grisly deaths that took place in the rough-and-tumble mining town. Visitors are asked to bring a flashlight and to wear warm clothing and appropriate footwear. Costumes are also encouraged.

Both tours are led by Museum Curator Rebecca Rizzo, who is delighted to have the chance to share this local history with area residents. Tickets are $4.00 for general admission, $2.00 for Oliver & District Heritage Society members.

As spots are limited, pre-registration is required. To book a spot, please email curator@oliverheritage.ca or call 778-439-3100 and let us know which tour and date you wish to attend.