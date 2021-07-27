Tourist Hub of BC worst for new Covid Cases

VICTORIA – As of Tuesday, July 27

80.7% (3,742,081) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19

vaccine and

62.3% (2,887,730) have received their second dose.,In addition,

81.7% (3,533,942) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and

65.3% (2,822,405) have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 150 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 149,259 cases in the province.

There are 783 active cases of COVID-19 with 44 individuals in hospital and 22 in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 32 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 196

* 17 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 122

* 95 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 412

* three new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 14

* three new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 35