Tourist Hub of BC worst for new Covid Cases

VICTORIA – As of Tuesday, July 27
80.7% (3,742,081) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19
vaccine and
62.3% (2,887,730) have received their second dose.,In addition,
81.7% (3,533,942) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and
65.3% (2,822,405) have received their second dose.
B.C. is reporting 150 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 149,259 cases in the province.
There are 783 active cases of COVID-19 with 44 individuals in hospital and 22 in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
* 32 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 196
* 17 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 122
* 95 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 412
* three new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 14
* three new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 35
