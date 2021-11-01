Tough measure – part to

Temporary change to hours at emergency department

Keremeos and area residents are advised of a temporary change to the emergency department hours at the South Similkameen Health Centre due to limited physician availability.

As of Nov. 1, the emergency department will be open:

• Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 911.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Penticton Regional Hospital, 550 Carmi Ave

o South Okanagan General Hospital, 911 McKinney Road, Oliver

o Princeton General Hospital, 98 Ridgewood Drive

• Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.