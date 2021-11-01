Tough measure – part to

Temporary change to hours at emergency department
Keremeos and area residents are advised of a temporary change to the emergency department hours at the South Similkameen Health Centre due to limited physician availability.
As of Nov. 1, the emergency department will be open:
• Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:
• In the event of an emergency, call 911.
• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:
o Penticton Regional Hospital, 550 Carmi Ave
o South Okanagan General Hospital, 911 McKinney Road, Oliver
o Princeton General Hospital, 98 Ridgewood Drive
• Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.
