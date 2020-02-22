Torrey Allen is on the road…again

I am always excited to see apples from Oliver. The Fairview Gold were on sale in early December at the IGA in Port McNeill for $1.25 a pound

The Ambrosia apples we purchased in Palm Desert, California. It was surprise to see these apples for sale in Stater Brothers, a local grocery chain There are so many Washington apples but interesting to see some B.C. ones, too!!!

Best wishes from the sunny south.

“On the road again

Like a band of Gypsies we go down the highway

We’re the best of friends

Insisting that the world keep turnin’ our way”

Willie Nelson